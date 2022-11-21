Uproar As Ogun PDP Guber. Candidate Retrieves Vehicles From Former Loyalists

Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oladipupo Adebutu has over the weekend retrieved operational vehicles from his former loyalists, thereby causing a ruckus.

According to reports, four cars were recovered from loyalists who left his camp ahead of the 2023 elections in the state on Saturday.

Adebutu had earlier reclaimed two of his operational vehicles from a former vice chairman of the party, Leye Odunjo, and one from the party chairman in Odogbolu, Cornelius Ojoye .

While directing his officials to retrieve a Sienna vehicle from a former party chairman in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, Muyiwa Ojebiyi, an uproar ensued in some parts of Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

Adebutu’s men reportedly stormed the residence of Ojebiyi on that day and retrieved the car.

READ MORE: I Have Done More Roads Than Any Ogun Governor Since 1999 – Dapo Abiodun

Ojebiyi, in a brief statement on social media, confirmed the development of the incident.

“I want to notify the whole house that I received today the team Lado (Adebutu) sent to my house to retrieve the Sienna car, to God be the glory, I handed it over to them without any scratches whatsoever. They are three members, one Ladi CSO, Toaster and one Mrs Coker from Odeda. Thanks and God bless.”

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Akinloye Bankole, affirmed that the cars were recovered from the former party leaders.

“Yes it is true. It happened yesterday (Saturday) when Hon. Ladi Adebutu instructed his officials to retrieve his Sienna bus he earlier gave out to the former party chairman, Obafemi-Owode, Muyiwa Ojebiyi. The vehicle was given to him and others as project vehicles of Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation.

“As of the point of leaving the organisation by pitching their political support with another person, it is properly right to have relinquished all the property and the organisation materials in their custody.” Bankole stated,

Bankole portrayed the public statement by Ojebiyi as an attempt to whip up sentiment, saying Adebutu’s action had precedents.