US Repatriates Approximately $332.4m Abacha Loot To Nigeria

The Federal Government has received $332.4 million in loot that was linked to Gen. Sani Abacha, a former leader of the Nigerian military.

The latest was the return of a sum of $20.6 million loot to the Nigerian government.

According to Dailypost, this was stated succinctly in a statement released by the UN Department of Justice on Thursday.

Recall that in 2014, a District of Columbia court ruling ordered the seizure of over $500 million; this is from a civil forfeiture case for more than $625 million on various accounts linked to money laundering involving Abacha, who passed away on June 8, 1998.