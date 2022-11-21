Veteran Actor Tony Umez Declares Support For Peter Obi

Veteran Nollywood actor Tony Umez has declared his support for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Tony disclosed his support for Obi during an interview with BBC.

He noted that Peter Obi isn’t perfect and has proven that he is ready to work for a better Nigeria.

Tony said, “Some think it’s their birthright to rule Nigeria. I don’t know where that came from. I am not saying Peter Obi is a good man, but he’s saying the right things and has done the right things.

“There is much rage right now. Nigeria is blessed with great human and natural resources, but we have not been blessed with good leadership, and the youth are angry about how things turned out.

“There are some people that have been thrown up that I feel are not credible enough to rule us. I think if you are part of a problem, you can not be part of the solution.

“You ask someone what they do for a living, and they say they are a politician. Is that a job? It’s a call to service. But for these guys, that’s where they earn a living. People steal with impunity, and there’s no integrity among our leaders.”