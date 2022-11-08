Victor Osimhen Makes Serie A Team Of The Week

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been included in Serie A Team of the Week.

The Team of the Week was compiled by the football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Osimhen scored and provided one assist as Napoli came from a down to beat Atalanta 2-1 to maintain their top spot.

He drew Napoli level after Ademola Lookman had given Atalanta the lead from the penalty spot.

And 10 minutes before the end of the first half Osimhen then set up his side’s second goal.

The 23-year-old tops the Serie A goal scorers chat with eight goals from nine appearances.