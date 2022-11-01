We Are Verifying Source Of Security Alert By U.S – Defence Minister

Retired Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi, the Minister of Defence has stated that the Ministry is trying to verify the source of the security alert threat issued by the U.S.

Magashi stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee on Army to defend the 2023 budget proposal for the ministry.

On October 23, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria issued a security alert over the risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the ministry would not take the threat lightly.

Also Read: Security Situation Not Bad Enough To Warrant Terror Alert – NSA Replies UK, US

”The ministry is trying to verify the source of the threat as well as countries that are also interested in the remarks made by the U.S. government,” he said.

He promised not to take the current security alert threat lightly, saying security in Abuja is being beefed up in the FCT and other neighboring states of Nasarawa and Niger.

“We believe that there is no smoke without fire and in that regard, we were able to subject the details to our intelligence organisations and they have provided answers to those areas which the government demands,” he said.

He said the government realised that what it needed was to be extra vigilant to prevent any activities of bandits and where the threat was likely to come so that it could be neutralised.

The minister urged the U.S. government to always provide such information to the ministry instead of going public to avoid causing confusion among the people.