We Can’t Prosecute Tinubu, He Has No Case With Us – IGP Tells Court

Usman Baba Alkali, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has stated that Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has no pending criminal matter with the police.

He stated this in response to a suit seeking to compel him to commence a perjury trial against Tinubu.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1058/2022 and filed on July 4, Incorporated Trustees of Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, a civil society organisation (CSO), claimed that Tinubu lied under oath when he tendered his credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 1999.

Tinubu contested the Lagos governorship seat at the time.

The group said the IGP is empowered by the constitution and police act to probe criminal allegations levelled against anyone.

In an affidavit filed before the court through Wisdom Madaki, a lawyer, the IGP said the police can not prosecute Tinubu without any known offence committed.

He explained that the two petitions it had against the presidential candidate were on allegations that had been adjudicated upon by the supreme court in 2002 in a suit filed by the late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi.

He prayed the court to dismiss the suit brought against him and the Nigeria police force for want of merit and jurisdiction.

At the court session on Tuesday, Eme Ekpu, counsel to the plaintiff, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him to peruse and respond to the IGP’s counter affidavit.

Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, granted the request and fixed January 19, 2023, for a hearing.