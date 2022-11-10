We’re monitoring Twitter under new owner – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the Federal Government is monitoring Twitter closely under the new ownership of Elon Musk.

The FG had in 2021 banned the social media platform, claiming it was being used as a medium to spread fake news and hate speech in an attempt to destablisie the country’s unity.

However, the minister who spoke at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, stated that there is no intention of banning the platform again.

The minister reportedly said since the new ownership, he had been asked severally if another ban was coming.

“Many have called to ask us what will become of our agreement with Twitter in view of the change in its ownership and they have also asked for our reaction following reports that there has been a spike in fake news, disinformation and hate speech since the micro-blogging site changed ownership.

“We have also been asked if there is going to be another ban.

“What happened in the case of Twitter is well known to all. Twitter became a platform of choice for those who want to destabilise Nigeria, using fake news, disinformation and hate speech.

“No nation will allow any social media platform to plunge it into anarchy. Definitely not Nigeria.

“But we have continued to engage positively with the different social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter,” he added.