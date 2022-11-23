We’re Working To Stop Negative Profiling Of Nigerians Abroad – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the Federal Government is speaking to embassies to stop the negative profiling of Nigerians overseas .

According to him, few citizens dent the country’s reputation abroad, as majority of Nigerians are honest and straightforward people striving to make positive impact.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Tuesday, said Osinbajo spoke in Ottawa during an interactive session with some leaders of Nigerian groups across different provinces in Canada.

“The vast majority of Nigerians all over the place are honest, straightforward people trying to survive in those places and be responsible citizens wherever they find themselves.

“What you tend to find is that a few people do the damage. There is a negative characterisation that comes out of that,” the VP stated.

He pleaded with Nigerians in the diaspora to have more conversations around self-discipline and preventing people from committing crimes.

“We must engage countries also so that Nigerians are not profiled. This is something that we have been doing, working with embassies in different countries to be sure that Nigerians are given a fair chance and that there is no negative profiling of Nigerians,” he added.

Osinbajo also mentioned that the Federal Government had established links with institutions such as Carleton University, Ottawa and Queen’s University in Kingston for training programmes for Nigerians.

Citing China and India, Osinbajo argued that populous countries all shared similar concerns.

“What is important is that we train our people well so that wherever they go, they are able to get good-paying jobs, so that they don’t get jobs well below their dignity wherever they find themselves.

“We already have a reservoir of talent and experience in the diaspora everywhere and the more training we are able to do, the more collaboration we are able to have and the better for us all,” the VP said.

The vice president is presently on a three-day visit to the North American country and is expected to return later this week to Abuja.