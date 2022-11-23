When A Man Wants To Marry You, He’ll Not Delay You – Christabel Egbenya

Nollywood Actress Christabel Egbenya has told ladies that a man who is serious about settling down with them will do anything to ensure he does.

Christabel disclosed this through her YouTube channel.

She said: “One of my fans asked: how do I know that my boyfriend is serious and would want to marry me because he has been telling me stories for years? The year is about to end, and he had told me he would come and see my people this December. Now he is saying something came up, this and that..and I saw him spending a lot of money.

“C’mon, girl! When a man wants to marry you, he will not delay you. Men know when they want, and when they see it they do the needful. I am telling you the honest truth. A man who’s in love with you and really wants to marry you, will not waste time to do that. He will even borrow money sef. He might not tell you. If he’s tell you stories or you feel he’s tellin you stories, maybe he still wants to know more about you. Maybe he’s not comfortable with some of your attitudes or character. So, my darling if he really wants to marry you, money shouldn’t be an issue. These guys just want to waste your time. So, use your head and know when to move.”