Why Entertainers Aren’t Supporting Colleagues’ Political Ambition – Sam Amadi

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi, has disclosed reasons why Nigerian celebrities are not supporting their colleagues who are vying for elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

In an interview with Daily Post published on Thursday, Amadi said that selfish financial interests have made Nigerian celebrities not support the political ambitions of their colleagues in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Famous Nollywood Actor, Olamilekan Ojo Dies Of Cancer

He said: “Most of these actors and singers depend on politicians and corporate entities for endorsement, and often they are more concerned about what they will benefit. And if they are going to support one of their own, it means they are going to take a position against the more commercially profitable parties that are competing.

“If Funke Akindele wasn’t running, she would probably be supporting Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi or some party that has the capacity to pay them for their endorsement, support or other forms of advocacy they do for them.”