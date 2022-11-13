Have you ever experienced someone giving wrong information about you to someone that has an interest in you? Such situations are usually messy. The receiver of that information might form an opinion on it, act on it, and lose interest in you. It might even lead to you missing out on important opportunities.

This is what happens when your company does not have a communications strategy. Outsiders will tell your narratives, and incorrect information will circle, both within the company and outside. And you end up having an image that does not represent your company well before stakeholders.

I am pretty sure you don't want that. This is why your company needs a strategic communications strategy.

A strategic communications strategy positions your company rightly to make sure your customers and workers have a good ideology of your objectives and the deliverables at every point in time. It also helps you track your prospects and communicate your offerings to them.

Either you are running an online business or offline business, organization is only as effective as its communication channel. Either within the organization or with customers outside the organization. In this article, I will introduce you to communications strategy and give you reasons why your company needs a strategic communications strategy

What is a communications strategy?

A communications strategy is a plan that details your model for communicating with your target audience. It includes a short description of your target audience, why you want to talk with them, how you will meet them, how you will get a response back, and when you will meet them.

The communication plan is set up so that you can have a structured approach to communicating with customers, as that would help you retain them faster. Also, it helps you stay on a pattern and prevents imbalance in customer relationships.

For example, we all know that it’s much more effective to communicate with your customers in person than over the phone.

But what if you can’t? What if you’re a small company with limited resources? What if the costs or logistics of traveling to every one of your customers’ offices is prohibitive?

What if you’ve got a product that people want, but no one knows about it? There are different channelss you can achieve this, either through blog post or video. You can use some webinar hosting platforms like Zoom or YouTube Live.

Importance of strategic communications strategy in an organization

1. It helps you identify the gaps in customer relationship

One of the challenges entrepreneurs face is identifying and bridging the gap between Your communication strategy exposes the gaps in how you relate with your customer or your staff. The communication strategy will capture the needs in your sales strategy, the priorities that you have misplaced before now, the persona of your customers, and how best to serve them.

This information enables you to optimize your performance to increase customer conversion rate and the overall customer experience in your organization. The absence of a strategic communications strategy makes it difficult for you to track changes that you ought to make or ideas that you ought to implement to scale the productivity of your organization.

2. It helps you maintain your focus

There would be many distractions for you as an organization. You cannot wish them away. Your response to those distractions would determine if you’ll keep getting stalled or move forward. So, will you get carried away or maintain your focus?

If you’ll maintain your focus as an organization, then, you cannot do it without a strategic communications strategy. It is not enough to have a communication plan, it has to be strategic enough with indicators and indices of growth at each level, such that small wins will not distract and look like a big win, making you forget the main objective of the organization.

A communications strategy determines what counts as a win at each level of interaction with prospects. It also communicates the main objective to employees, such that they have a common focus on delivering their tasks.

3. It helps to create a healthy community with customers

A well-defined communications strategy helps maintain a solid conversation with your customers that can convert them from being customers to community members of your brand. Building a customer base is different from building a community.

Customers go and come, but a solid community will always be around for you, for the most part. The only way to make this switch for your customers is to communicate with them beyond the ephemerals of trying to get them to buy something, and this can only happen when you are strategic with your communications strategy.

4. It boosts the image of your company

The perception people have of your company is the one you either give them or refuse to give them. If you want to be the one controlling the narrative of public perception of your company, then you need a strong communications strategy.

If crucial information about your company gets leaked, it tends to build an unorganized image of your company to the public.

Prospective customers will not feel safe about doing business with you, because they are not sure their dealings will not become exposed to the public. To curb this, you need organized and protected channels of communication to disseminate your information.

This would also help you trace information leaks quickly since you have a restricted number of people that are authorized to disseminate certain information. An organized system of disseminating information reinforces public trust in your company and gives your company a good public image perception.

5. Increased motivation for workers

Employees need to know they are part of the company beyond the tasks you assign to them. If the only communication with your employees revolves around tasks and deliverables, they will soon start feeling like a freelancer.

You need to engage them beyond their primary tasks. Engaging them implies letting them know what the company is doing at the time. An employee that feels like a part of the organization is more likely to give creative ideas that will move the company forward.

You can create a healthy communication strategy in your organization by introducing a fun and familiar working environment for workers. A strict environment stifles effective communication. Now, a fun environment doesn’t imply a rowdy environment. It only means that you allow employees to be more expressive and work in their natural element.

This makes communication flow easily. Employees will not be afraid to ask for updates and they won’t need to work with half the information. Also, listening to employee feedback, and rewarding outstanding employee achievements. Let your employees feel they are behind a get-task-and-deliver machine.

Conclusion

A strategic communications strategy helps your company grow wholesomely; i.e both internally and externally. You cannot afford to have a good public image while your employees say otherwise, and you don’t want vice versa too. So, to ensure growth in both areas, you need to be strategic with your communications strategy.

About the Author

Henry Adepegba is an SEO Content Writer and Technical writer. He adopts a balanced method of content research and SEO Best practices to create user-centric content that rank on Google SERP.

Henry is Hubspot certified, and you can always count on his knowledge on content creation.