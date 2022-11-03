Wike Stresses Need For Equity, Fairness To Achieve National Unity

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has stressed the need for equity and fairness, both at federal and state levels in achieving the desired unity.

He stated this while speaking during the presentation of a book titled, ‘Foundations of Nigeria’s Unity’, written by the senator representing Cross Rivers Central and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Cross Rivers State.

Wike was represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor at the event on Wednesday.

He said Nigeria needed to go back to the fundamental principles of her federal arrangement.

“Until we begin to rate the Nigerian state on the basis of equity and fairness we can never achieve our dream. As a state we are committed to the unity of this country by ensuring fairness, equity and justice,” he said.