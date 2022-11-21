Woman Found Dead After Lodging Guest House With ‘Alfa’

The lifeless body of a woman has been discovered in one of the rooms of a guest house in the Igbogbo area of Ikorodu in Lagos.

The incident happened on Saturday, according to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police’s public relations officer, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The spokesperson acknowledged that the guest house manager had contacted the police about the incident.

The woman, about 46 years old, arrived at the hotel on Friday on a motorcycle with one Alfa Sule.

The manager reported a companion whose address was unknown, stayed with the deceased, later identified as Muinat.

He was going round the rooms on Saturday at about 6.00 a.m., when he saw the body but the man was nowhere to be found.

At the scene, the police observed foam oozing out of Muinat’s nostril but there were no marks of violence.

“Photographs were taken before the corpse was removed and deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital morgue for autopsy”, the PRO added.

Hundeyin said a manhunt has commenced to find Alfa Sule. The case will be handled by the Homicide unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba.