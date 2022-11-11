Women Need To Have Exit Plan In Marriage – Morayo Brown Advises

Popular television presenter Morayo Afolabi-Brown has urged some women to have an exit plan in marriage.

In a recent post the ace presenter shared via Instagram, Morayo Brown suggested that women must understand when it’s time to move on in marriage.

According to her, this is where the need for a long-term exit plan comes to play.

She further declared that no man is worth dying over and that women should be able to brace up and move on whenever necessary.

Morayo Brown wrote: “THIS THING CALLED MARRIAGE HE? SOME WOMEN NEED A LONG-TERM EXIT PLAN. YOU’VE GOT TO KNOW WHEN TO MOVE. NO MAN IS WORTH A HIGH BP…. IT’S NOT EASY, BUT POSSIBLE.”