World Cup: Africa Records First Win As Senegal Defeat Hosts Qatar

Senegal defeated host Qatar 1-3 in the second round Group A match at the 2022 World Cup, to become first African side to win a game at this edition’s tournament.

After losing their first match of the World Cup to The Netherlands, the Teranga Lions bounced back on Friday to revive their qualification hopes.

Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, and Bamba Dieng were enough to beat and eliminate Qatar, if Group A leaders Netherlands avoid defeat to Ecuador later on Friday.

With the result, Qatar is now battling relegation with zero points and will hope for favourable results from the Ecuador Vs Netherlands game.

If Ecuador fail to beat the Netherlands later in the day, Qatar would become the first World Cup hosts to go out after two games.