You Are A Toy, If Sex Is All You Offer In A Relationship – Joyce Kalu

Veteran Nollywood actress Joyce Kalu, has slammed people who go into relationships only to offer sex.

Kalu stated those whose sole aim of going into a relationship is to offer sex alone, should refer to themselves as toys.

Making this known on her Instagram page, the actress disclosed that there are many things a person could bring into a relationship asides from sex.

She stated clearly that if the only thing one can offer a man or a woman is intimacy, then it is reasonable to call the person such name.

In the statement she made on her caption, she said, “If the only thing you can offer a man or a woman is sex, just call yourself a toy.”