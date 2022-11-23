Zamfara: Gunmen Abduct 4, Demand New Naira Notes As Ransom

Gunmen have abducted four people in the Kolo Village in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to a report by The Channels, the terrorists had earlier demanded N10 million as ransom, but after negotiations, they agreed to collect N5 million.

Sources in the area disclosed that as the villagers were trying to get the money through communal efforts, the abductors sent a message on Tuesday saying that they would not release the kidnap victims until the release of the new naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

“As we were trying to gather the money demanded by the terrorists, they sent another message that they would not collect old naira notes,” the source said.

“They said that they would keep the abducted persons in their camps until next month – December – when the new naira notes would be in circulation.”