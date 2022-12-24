2023 Election: Police Arraign 9 Over Attack On Atiku’s Convoy

Nine suspects connected to the attack on a convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Borno state, have been arraigned in court by the police.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, December 22, Borno State Commissioner of Police, Abdul Umar said a total of 14 electoral violence offenders were arrested by the command.

Out of the 14 suspects, 12 are supporters of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) while the remaining two are for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umar added; “Even though there was allegation that somebody died, till today we have not seen the corpse.”

The police commissioner also disclosed that they’ve taken different measures to curtail thuggery in the state.

Recall that Atiku campaign vehicles were brutally attacked during his rallies in the northern part of the country.

Meanwhile, The PDP flagbearer remain focused ahead of 2023 Presidential Poll in February 25th.