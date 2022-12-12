2023 Election: PVC Distribution Commences Today – INEC Chairman

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has notified it will begin the distribution of the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to Nigerians today.

The commissioner and chairman information and voter education, Festus Okoye, announced this at the weekend.

Okoye spoke against the backdrop of dialogue with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The chairman said the commission had met to discuss several issues on the 2023 general election, including PVC.

According to the commissioner, individuals can now collect their PVCs between 9 a.m and 3 p.m daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

For ease of reaching the electorate, the commission had approved the collection of the PVC in 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards across the country.

The INEC chief said the commission had also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from January 6 to 15, 2023.

“After January 15, 2023, the exercise will revert to the local government offices of the commission until January 22, 2023.

“Those who are unable to collect their PVCs at the local government offices of the commission can do so at the Registration Areas/Electoral Wards.

“INEC had held a retreat in Lagos with its Administrative Secretaries and RECs from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT between November 28 and December 2, 2022.

“At the retreat, the commission finalised the procedure as well as the timetable for collection of PVCs.),” he said.