2023 Election: Vote Credible Leaders – Kumuyi Charges Nigerians

The founder, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK and General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has Nigeria voters to go for credible leaders in the 2023 general elections.

Pastor Kumuyi made this known at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday ahead of the Global Crusade and Retreat in Ekiti State tagged “Great Transformation for Total Triumph.”

Dr. Kumuyi prayed for a peaceful general election adding that critical stakeholders in the electioneering process has assured Nigerians that the election will hold despite the attacks on INEC facilities nationwide.

Pastor Kumuyi in his words: “The sitting President has assured us that he will make sure the election is fair and free. I think those who are in charge of various administrative areas are trying to manage the whole thing and they have assured us that the elections will still hold and everything will be alright.

“We are praying that we will have a good election and Nigeria populace will be able to choose their leader of their choice that will lead us after this administration.

“I believe that every citizen knows that this is our right as well as our responsibility to vote for the leader of our choice. If you don’t vote, the people who vote will be speaking our minds and they don’t know our minds.

“My challenge as well as charge is that every one of us should thoughtfully and cautiously do what we need to do, go to the poll and vote for the leader we know individually that will move the country ahead.

“I have met the governor before he was sworn in and I have high regard for him. I believe the Lord will help him to move the state from where we are now forward which will see a definite mark of improvement from what the past governor and government have done.

“By the grace of God we are talking on transformation. Transformation in every area, in the family, economy and everything. I will be praying for each person that comes and also prays for the whole state as well as praying for our nation.

“I believe as we come for this retreat/crusade majorly on transformation as we are going to see it tremendously. I believe for this one, the Lord will help us to end the year with great miracles that will impact every life.”