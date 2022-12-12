2023 Elections: Ndigbo Will Use Tinubu To Promote Friendly Relations, Nnamani Claims

Ken Nnamani, a former senate president, has said Igbo leaders will use their support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 2023 to build bridges across the country.

Stating this at the inauguration of the state and local government coordinators of Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) at the weekend in Enugu, Nnamani promised that apart from bridge building, they would support Tinubu because they believe he has the capacity to fix the country.

The former senate president, who said he was not supporting Asiwaju Tinubu for personal gains, noted that his decision to be with the APC flag bearer was for the overall benefit of the Ndigbo and Southeast.

“I’m not looking for a ministerial position because I have outgrown that. We are doing this in the overall interest of our people.

“We Ndigbo are using our support for Asiwaju Tinubu and APC in 2023 to build bridges across the country,” he said.

He said the ICC did not take the place of APC in Enugu State, stressing that it was an initiative of the presidential candidate.

Nnamani urged the members of the campaign council to remain dedicated to ensuring the people of Enugu State understood the message and the reason they should vote for Tinubu and APC.

“Don’t join issues with people who are resorting to insults. Just concentrate on the goal because this is a very serious business,” he said.

Gbazuagu Nweke, the ICC State Coordinator, nonetheless said everything about Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidency in 2023 is in favour of the Ndigbo.