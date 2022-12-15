2023 Elections: Reveal Campaign Fund Sources, SERAP Asks Presidential Candidates

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged all presidential candidates contesting the 2023 elections to publish the sources of their campaign funding immediately.

The civil society organization, made this known in an open letter signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

SERAP said the publication of the source of campaign funding would demonstrate leadership, transparency, and accountability ahead of the 2023 elections,adding that, transparency in campaign funding would improve public trust in Nigeria’s politicians and political parties and show their commitment to prevent and combat corruption if elected.

The letter further noted that if Nigerians know where the money is coming from, they can scrutinize the details, and hold to account the candidate and party that receive the funds.

SERAP said it would consider suing the candidates and their political party to account for any infractions of the requirements of campaign funding, as provided for by the Electoral Act 2022.

All the candidates were told to urgently invite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to monitor campaign funding and expenditures by their political party.

The presidential candidates of the 2023 elections are: Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC); Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP); Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Umeadi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Others are Malik Ado-Ibrahim of the Young Progressive Party (YPP); Omoyele Sowore of the Africa Action Congress (AAC); Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); Christopher Imumulen of the Accord Party (AP); Dumebi Kachikwu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Yusuf Mamman Dan Talle of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).