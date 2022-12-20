2023: If We Don’t Elect Tinubu, Nigeria Will Be Finished – Fani-Kayode

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has cautioned Nigerians against getting it wrong with leadership in 2023.

Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, said only the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, can take Nigeria to the promised land and that Nigeria will be finished if they don’t make the right choice.

Speaking via Twitter , he said, “We are at a crossroad in this country. And let me not just say it’s not just a crossroad, it’s the final crossroad as far as I am concerned.

“If we get it wrong this time around, there is no fixing it anymore. It’s as simple as that.

“If we don’t get it right this time around and have the right person in power in this country, for the next few or number of generations, Nigeria will be finished.

“Nigeria will not even be a united country again in a matter of years. Why do I say this? Look at the economy, nobody is happy with it. And it’s been like this for many years, not just this dispensation.

“It’s either you go for a man that has new ideas that has worked in the past, that has been tried and tested in a place like Lagos State, who has firm belief on the oneness of Nigeria, than the other people,” he explained.