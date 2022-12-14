2023: Nigerians Should Refrain From Corrupting Police Officers – IGP

Usman Alkali-Baba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has urged Nigerians to refrain from attempting to corrupt security personnel, particularly the police, even as we prepare for the 2023 general elections.

Alkali-Baba said this during a Public Lecture and Integrity Award with the theme: “Promoting Integrity as a way of fighting corruption,” organized by the Centre For Awareness and Accountability (CAJA), in conjunction with The Penlight Center, in Kano, on Wednesday.

The IGP who was represented by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Zubairu, said, the exemplary conduct of the CAJA Integrity Award recipient, ACP, Daniel Amah, who rejected a $200, 000 bribe from criminals, was a true reflection of what the Nigerian Police Force under his watch stands for.

Alkali-Baba expressed gratitude to CAJA for its decision to recognize Officer Amah, saying“To many, we are corrupt, we don’t know what to do.

“Today, we are glad one of us is being recognized. It is an open secret that we have a lot of ACP Daniel Itse Amahs among us, it is just that they are not being recognized.

“Please, don’t try to corrupt security men; members of the public should refrain from trying to corrupt us.”

He, however, admitted that the Police like every other human organization, has a few bad eggs but “when we identify such persons we show them out.

“We don’t condone corruption. The Nigerian Police is one organisation that exposes officers and men found to be corrupt.

“They are not only exposed, they are dismissed and prosecuted.

“The IGP has zero tolerance for corruption. The government of the day is doing everything possible to provide what the police needs to function but we need public support.”