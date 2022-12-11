2023 Polls: I Won’t Let Shettima Down – Gov. Zulum Assures

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has said he will ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Kashim Shettima in Borno State, adding that Shettima’s benevolence must not be betrayed.

When the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu, led the APC women’s North East campaign team in Maiduguri, on Saturday, Zulum said this

“I have no other alternative than to deliver the state to the Tinubu/Shettima presidential team and the entire APC. I will not let Kashim Shettima down,” he said.

Zulum revealed that he was lecturing at the University of Maiduguri when Kashim Shettima appointed him Rector of Ramat Polytechnic; after which he appointed him Commissioner for the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, and ensured that he succeeded him as the state governor.

“We shall work assiduously to deliver more than 95 per cent of the state to APC,” he said.

Meanwhile, the wife of the governor, Falmata Zulum, who spoke at the flag-off of the campaign rally, described Shettima as an asset to the country who set a phase for her husband to deliver the quality service that Borno and the country appreciate.

She said, “APC has done everything for the people of the North East by giving us the position of vice president. I appealed to everyone, especially women, to rally round support for Tinub/Shettima and APC to realize this ambition.”

Kashim Shettima is the running mate of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.