2023 Polls: Lawmakers’ Wives Endorse Tinubu For Presidency

Wives of federal lawmakers under the auspices of the House of Representatives Members’ Spouses Association (HORMSA) have endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Salamatu Gbajabiamila, the leader of the association and wife of speaker of the House of Representatives, made the declaration when she paid a courtesy visit to Oluremi Tinubu, the chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Team.

Gbajabiamila, who was accompanied by members of the association while commending the APC flag bearer maintained that his track record of supporting and prioritising women makes his campaign promises regarding equitable representation believable.

“In 1999, when Asiwaju became Lagos State Governor, it was not the norm to carry women along so strongly, but Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not think that only men were capable of fixing Lagos. He recognised and demonstrated that women are not insignificant.

“With you (Oluremi) and Asiwaju’s record, we do not doubt that women will be given more space to thrive if he is elected to office. Asiwaju believes in our capacity. He recognises our strengths and value. He knows democracy is incomplete if women are excluded. This is why we can rely on his promise to increase women’s participation to at least 35% of all government positions. If Asiwaju says he is promising that women will be adequately represented in government appointments, we believe him.”