2023 Polls: Obi Pledges To End Incessant Strikes By Lecturers, Doctors, Others

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has promised to end strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other trade unions, if elected president in 2023.

Speaking at the party’s mega rally in Owerri, Imo State on Tuesday, Obi said he would work with his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, and ensure that power is given back to the people, especially youths and women.

Obi assured the crowd of party supporters at the rally that the ASUU strike and corruption would be a thing of the past in the country under his leadership.

Other trade unions and groups listed by the LP candidate are the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU).

The LP candidate, at the weekend, had unveiled his manifesto, a 72-page document titled: “It is Possible: Our Pact with Nigerians”, which was anchored on seven key themes.

The listed key themes include: security, production, institutional changes, the industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development, and a strong foreign policy.

Critics dismissed the manifesto as a vague document containing wrong statistics and unrealistic objectives.