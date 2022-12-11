2023 Polls: Tinubu Visits Ibadan, Engages South-West Muslims

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside a few notable members of the party was in Ibadan, Oyo State capital to meet Muslim leaders from the South West geo-political zone.

The visit of the former governor of Lagos State to the Islamic leaders from the zone was to seek their support ahead of the 2023 presidential election, according to Daily Post.

Tinubu at the venue of the meeting was accompanied by the deputy governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and Hadiza Bala Usman.

Some of the Muslim leaders from the South West at the event included the President of Muslim Ummah of South West (MUSWEN), Rasaki Oladejo; MUSWEN executive secretary, Muslih Yahya; director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Isiaq Akintola and president-general, League of Imans and Alfas of Yorubaland, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello.

Oladejo in his welcome remark said: “This meeting was organised for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to directly engage Muslim leaders in the South West, to unveil his plans.

“A good government will lead to economic development. With your pedigree, we believe that you can take Nigeria to a greater height when elected.”

The gubernatorial candidate of APC, Teslim Folarin, Oyo South senatorial candidate, Sharafadeen Alli, Oyo North senatorial candidate, Abdulfatai Buhari, Oyo North senatorial candidate, Yunus Akintunde and former minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu recieved Tinubu at the meeting.

Others are Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, APC Chairman in the state, Isaac Omodewu, former deputy governor of the state, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan and Senator Soji Akanbi.