2023: Sowore Counters Labour Party, Proposes N250,000 Minimum Wage

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has proposed an increase of the minimum wage for Nigerian workers to at least N250,000 if elected president in the 2023 general elections.

Sowore made the proposal on Thursday while faulting the N80,000 – N100,000 minimum wage proposed by the Labour Party counterpart.

The National Deputy Chairman of the Labour Party, Ayo Olorunfemi in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, was quoted to have said the party was looking to propose a minimum wage of between N80,000 and N100,000.

However in Twitter post by the human rights activist, the minimum wage of Nigerian workers must reflect the cost of living and the purchasing power parity.

READ MORE: 2023: Labour Party Promises To Implement 80,000-100,000 Minimum Wage

“Although they stole this idea from our 2018 campaign, this @NgLabour minimum wage idea is NOW OUTDATED-The Minimum Wage must reflect the cost of living and the purchasing power parity. We are proposing at least N250,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers! #TakeItBack,” Sowore said.

Similarly, the #RevolutionNow convener, in September described Nigeria’s N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants across the nation as a crime against humanity.

Sowore said the government was directly or indirectly hiring armed robbers by paying security personnel as low as N50,000 monthly as a salary.

“N30,000 minimum wage is a crime against humanity. Anybody paying a person in possession of an AK-47 a salary of N50,000 has just hired an armed robber,” he said.