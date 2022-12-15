2023: Tinubu Launches Campaign Office, Vehicles In Niger

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, inaugurated a campaign office and 33 vehicles in Minna, Niger.

Tinubu performed the inauguration on Wednesday, shortly after addressing a crowd of supporters during the flag-off of his campaign in the state.

“I hereby inaugurate this office for the wellbeing of Nigerians and for the good of the people of Niger,” he said.

NAN reports that the vehicles and office were donated by Mohammed Malagi, publisher of Blueprint Newspapers and chairman, strategic communications of Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), who was also an APC governorship aspirant in the state.

Speaking with newsmen after the event, Bala Marka, the private secretary to Malagi, said that the gesture was the modest contribution of the politician toward the victory of APC in the forthcoming general elections.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Allegedly Rushed Off Stage At Campaign Rally In Minna

According to Marka, as a bona fide APC member and stakeholder, it behooves on Malagi to make his own contributions toward Tinubu’s success and the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The inauguration of the office was also accompanied with donations of operational vehicles for the presidential flag bearer in Niger State and some tricycles for loyal party members,” he said.

Tinubu was accompanied to the occasion by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, federal lawmakers and other party stalwarts at both the state and national levels.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that during the campaign rally in the state, the flag bearer was rushed off stage owing to poor health but surprisingly he appeared for the inauguration shortly after.