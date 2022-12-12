2023: We’re Bothered About Peter Obi, Not Atiku Who Has Lost His Way – APC Chieftain

Osita Okechukwu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the only major contender it recognizes is the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Okechukwu declared that the APC is not jittery about Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as he has lost his base.

He maintained that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, remains the best in the upcoming election.

During Arise Television Morning Show programme on Monday, the director general of the Voice of Nigeria, argued that the former Lagos governor has come a long way and knows the country like the back of his hand.

He said, “As per Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, what nobody can deny is that he knows the onion. He knows the gravitas, he knows the country, and he has come a long way. And we are not bothered about PDP; for instance, Atiku has lost his base.

“We are more bothered about Peter Obi and others. Kwankwaso, we know he is qualified and highly capable, but he is riding against the zoning convention. And so, if you tell us about Peter Obi, then we can say, ok, that is where we are worried, but not about Atiku, who has lost his base.

“Atiku cannot win; I challenge those who are saying so. He cannot harvest Buhari’s 12 million votes; he cannot. He does not have Buhari’s vote bank.”