2023: We’re Not Under Pressure To Compromise Election, Media Misquoted Us – Military

The Military High Command has stated that the media misrepresented General Lucky Irabor’s remark in order to give it a “sinister interpretation.”

In a State House meeting, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lucky Irabor allegedly claimed that there was pressure on the military and other security forces to rig the 2023 general elections.

Defence Headquarters however in a statement released on Friday by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, claimed that Irabor was misrepresented, emphasising that neither the military nor other security agencies are under any pressure to thwart the elections in 2023.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to several headlines and news purporting to suggest that the CDS, had alluded to the military (and other security agencies) being under pressure to compromise the 2023 elections.

“This impression was reportedly made during the 61st Session of the State House Briefing, which featured the Chief of Defence State on 8 December 2022. The Defence Headquarters however, wishes to say categorically that, this impression is not only erroneous, but false and a deliberate or inadvertent attempt to twist what was said, to convey a sinister meaning.

“It is pertinent to mention that the referenced briefing was broadcast live on Nigeria Television Authority – NTA Channel 419 on DSTV and Channel 46 on GOTV. After the briefing by the Chief of Defence Staff, one of the correspondents asked, ‘You have spoken on military neutrality in times of elections. Specifically, based on what the Commander-in-Chief directed. Just this week, the President gave a directive to the Armed Forces to remain neutral during the 2023 elections. But my worry is that, politicians have a way of piling pressure on security forces and we are witnesses to some of the things that occurred in the past exercises. Now, given this kind of scenario, where politicians or political actors try to pile pressure on your men, how far have you prepared to go to ensure that neutrality as directed by the President is protected?’

“In response, the Chief of Defence Staff said, ‘I am glad you reiterated what the Commander-in-Chief said or his directive to the Armed Forces. I am afraid you said you had to worry. Rather than worry, I would think that trust in our cause (is paramount), why? Of course, in our training, there will always be pressure from all quarters, wanting to induce security forces, not just the military, security forces. That is what criminal enterprise is all about, that is what someone that is wrong is all about.

“Already, ongoing military operations all over the country (in collaboration with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies), are creating enabling environment for electioneering campaigns to hold. These military operations would be escalated or re-calibrated when called upon to do so, to support the successful conduct of the 2023 elections.

“The Defence Headquarters therefore, seriously frowns on misrepresentation of the military leadership at any forum at this critical time of our nationhood.”