Abducted Benue Commissioner, Ekpe Ogbu Released With Three Others

The Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu, and three others abducted on Sunday, have been released.

It was gathered that the victims were released around 3.30 pm on Tuesday, after three days in captivity.

One of the commissioner’s political associates, who spoke to reporters on the phone on condition of anonymity, said they were dropped along Otukpo/Ado Road.

As of the time of filing this report, the released victims were said to be on their way to Makurdi.

Wale Abass, the state Commissioner of Police, who confirmed the release of the commissioner and others, said no ransom was paid.

Ogbu, alongside his driver, aide, and one other, was abducted on Sunday while coming from a burial.