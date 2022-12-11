Abiodun Unveils Campaign Council, Second Term Blueprint

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has unveiled the blue print of his second term agenda as well as the Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 election, with a promise that his campaign will be constructive and issue based.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Council and the commissioning of the State Campaign Secretariat at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Saturday, Abiodun said his administration had in the last three and a half years, embarked on people’s oriented projects, saying his second term campaign would focus on how to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

“We must engage in constructive and issue based campaign in line with the provisions of the electoral and rule of engagements. We have done more than enough projects to ease our campaign while we promise to do more for the benefits of the people of Ogun State if voted into power again. As we proceed to meet our people to seek their votes in this campaign for all our candidates in the state, let me assure you all that our administration will remain committed to the equitable development of our state and the implementation of people oriented and purposeful infrastructure, in line with our policy of inclusiveness and good governance”, he said.

Abiodun said he planned to implement the supply of uninterrupted power to the major cities, towns and industrial hubs in the state, adding that his second term administration would focus on reduction of diesel and ensuring conversion of fuel to gas power.

According to him, the provision of laying new sets of water pipes across the state to replace the old ones laid over forty to fifty years ago had been implemented.

He said, “We have come up with viable blue prints to be implemented for our second term in office.

“Electrification of our urban cities. Our administration is determined to implement the supply of uninterrupted power to our major cities, towns and industrial hubs.

“Similarly, we are planning to implement ‘Project Light Up Ogun’ during our second term in office.

“This project will focus on reduction of diesel and the constant peril of consumption and pollution to the conversion to gas power vehicles and bicycles popularly called okada.

“As we all know that water is key to the survival of man, our administration will make adequate fund for the provision of water supply.

“We have started this by carrying out a major overhauling of Arakanga water works to make provision of water available for the people of Abeokuta and its environ.

“We have also implemented the provision of laying new sets of water pipes across the state to replace the old ones laid over forty to fifty years ago.

“At the completion, it is our hope that the perennial shortage of water in any part of our state, will be a thing of the past.”