Abstaining From Sex Is Difficult – Juliana Olayode Reveals

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, has opened up on her struggle with abstaining from sex, as she intends to only engage in the act when married.

Recall that Juliana had recounted how she lost her virginity to her music teacher which made her stay sexually pure until marriage.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a video in which she noted that staying away from sex is challenging and comes with a lot of temptations.

According to her, she thanked God for strength to remain on the path because she felt bewitched after a surge in her urge to have sex.

She wrote: “I have never struggled sexually like I have these past few months. The temptations were HUGE!! AMBIGUOUS!!! I was almost thinking I was bewitched, I think say persin jazz me…

“Thank God for God!!! Again I was reminded that on this journey, your strength will fail you and that it takes God to please God. We can not walk this path relying on our own strength, else we will FALL!

“I decided to share my struggles, just to encourage at least one person and so some of y’all who think I have “super powers” would know that I have flesh and blood just like y’all and abstaining from sex/staying sexually pure is a decision I have to constantly make everyday.”

“This is also to encourage somebody who is almost giving up on this journey to hang in there, remember WHY you started, and draw strength from God and his word.”