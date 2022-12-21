ADC Won’t Be Forming Alliance With APC, PDP, Others – Says Kachikwu

Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has disclosed the party will not be forming alliance with either the Labour Party (LP), the All Progressives Congress (APC)or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presidential candidate stated this as he commended the Federal High Court in Abuja which sacked the former chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu, and his Executive Council.

Justice Binta Nyako had removed the Nwosu-led leadership of ADC and nullified all actions taken by them from August 21 2022 till date.

Binta affirmed Patricia Akwashiki’s leadership which conducted the primary that produced Kachikwu.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Youths Being Used As Hirelings Of Moneybag Politicians – ADC’s Kachikwu

Reacting to the development, Kachikwu said the ruling was a Christmas gift for the ADC which will now focus on rebuilding and taking its campaign to the Nigerian people.

He said: “Change must start from within and this change has started within the ADC. I am sending a strong warning to APC, PDP, and the Labour Party; ADC will not trade or negotiate any mandate. If you paid any money to anybody go and collect your money back.

“Nwosu did everything possible to destroy our party and our collective ambitions all for personal gain.

”He and his management encouraged down-ballot candidates to enter negotiations with other parties thus further strengthening the prevalent view that smaller parties are only in the race to negotiate payments with bigger parties.

“This will never be the story of ADC going forward. We will exterminate this anti-democratic cankerworm that almost destroyed our party and build a party that will be the pride of all Nigerians.”