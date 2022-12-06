Adeniyi Johnson Caught With Mystery Woman, Apologises To Wife

Popular Nigerian actor, Adeniyi Johnson has told his side of the story after photos of him with another lady surfaced online.

The strange lady had shared the photo and video with the caption, “The King that rules my world. Love you pappy. I miss you so much. Come back to mummy.”

Netizens reacted by calling him out for cheating on his wife, Yoruba movie star, Seyi Edun.

Sharing his side of the story, Johnson took to his verified Instagram page on Monday evening to reveal that the lady in question was just a fan who later decided to be mischievous.

He wrote in details: “I will not pretend like nothing happened today, and this is not to debunk anything as no one debunks what never happened or what you didn’t do!!! The lady in question is an overzealous fan who was excited to meet me and politely ask to take a picture because I was driving out of where she met me and as such I couldn’t come down because I am rushing to another set. That been said I GUESS she posted on her WhatsApp status with the hideous caption to trend …… OR ….. someone on her contact out of hatred for her picked the video did the write up and made it trend!!! I’ll get to the root of this I promise!!!”

Adeniyi Johnson further apologized to his wife for the embarrassment the video might have caused her.

This my write up is first to apologise to my darling wife @i_am_shai for causing this kind of buzz you know I’ll do anything in me to avoid .. this is the least of what you deserve to be candid you do not deserve it!!! Dear ASHABI I am deeply sorry for what my free spirit and playfulness has cost us today.. YES I AM A KING AND YOU ARE MY ONE AND ONLY OLORI 👑… This is coming from the deepest part of me .. MABINU IYAWO MI. Secondly to the brands I represent and will be representing soon I know nothing about this and I owe you all my decency … The lady in question I dare you to come out and talk if I know beyond the video I DARE YOU ✅

“Haven’t said all these I apologise to my fans for the misconception and plead with you guys to remain calm as I am working on getting to the bottom of this.. thanks to those that reached out I appreciate and those I couldn’t attend to or pick their calls emabinu .. Thank you all I love you guys and will keep working on being a better person….. PEACE.”

