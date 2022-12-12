Alleged Violence: Shina Rambo’s Wife Announces Splits From Husband

Adesina Adeleke, better known as Shina Rambo, the cousin of artist Davido, and his wife Korth, have separated after Korth accused her husband of domestic violence.

On her Instagram stories on Monday, Korth accused Sina Rambo and his sister of violence, as she shared videos, chats, and pictures to prove her claims.

She added that the marriage was over as she refused to succumb to abuse. Korth also called out her husband, who is the son of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for debt, as she asked him to pay back the money he owed her.

Sharing a receipt of the money she sent to him, Korth wrote, “Later they will say Adeleke is my only achievement. Sina pay me my money you owe me from America and nigeria. Beg beg. How many people do you have to fight with over bills? Or until them jack you for neck again like it just happened.”

Showing a mark on her hand, Korth alleged that Sina’s sister inflicted an injury on her.

In a series of posts, she wrote, “After having a caesarian section and him rushing me out the hospital because he couldn’t get no weed. I had COVID=19 in labour, after my CS.

“I left the hospital this n*gg* ain’t help with no chores! Three days after caesarean (section), you told me to cook rice for you. You can’t even make tea yourself! SMH!

“During pregnancy, I was turned into a nanny! Nine months pregnant, (I was) bending and cleaning house up and down because he can’t even pick up after himself. But truly, venting this now, I be mumu.

“For y’all saying keep it private, the marriage is over and that’s why I am finally saying this. No, I will not succumb to abuse. I am not that girl, it’s enough.”

Sina and his wife had welcomed their baby, Lola, in May 2022.

