Amid Ill-Health Rumours, Tinubu Dances To Kizz Daniel’s “Buga”

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was spotted dancing to the popular “Buga” song by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno, alongside his entourage in the United Kingdom after dinner.

As seen in an Instagram post, Tinubu, in a blue outfit and a matching cap at the dining table, went up and down, trying to flex his arm to the direction and beat of the song as his entourage cheered him on.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Tinubu had attended the Chattam House, an independent and trusted policy institute, for a debate and discussion, to spoke on his 80-page campaign manifesto titled “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria.”

Those who accompanied the APC presidential flagbearer were the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Jigawa, and Kaduna States Governors, Abubakar Badaru, Nasir El-Rufai; and the former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The discussion centered on tackling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminal activities causing mayhem in the country.

He further stated his intentions to reform the educational system in Nigeria by granting loans to students.

The flag bearer further revealed plans to prioritize national security, economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation healthcare, digital economy, women empowerment, judicial reform, federalism, decentralization of power, and foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have sparked hilarious reactions following the release of the video on social media.