Ansu Fati Set To Start Barcelona Derby Against Espanyol

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has gotten his full squad back and will be available as they prepare for their local derby on the 31st of December against Espanyol.

After Brazilian Forward, Raphinha and Netherland striker Memphis Depay returned to training on Wednesday, only Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde were absent.

The French World Cup finalists are yet to return next week but unlikely to feature so soon after their return.

Espanyol have been in turmoil of late, but the Blaugrana will not be without problems of their own. In addition to the missing French players, Robert Lewandowski will begin his three-game suspension after he was sent off against Osasuna.

Report say that his absence will be compensated for by Ansu Fati. The Spain international is guaranteed to start through the middle against Los Pericos, and it is thought that Raphinha will begin on the right too, without Dembele.

The decision to play Fati is one of three more obvious changes that Xavi could make.

Some players are still on vacation while some have returned to their clubs.