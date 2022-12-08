‘APC Is Scamminig Nigerians, Has Run Out Of Ideas’ – ADC Presidential Candidate, Kachikwu Faults CBN’s Cash Withdrawal Policy

Dumebi Kachikwu, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of running out of ideas.

Kachikwu accused the government of deceiving gullible Nigerians over the new cash withdrawal limit set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) billed to take effect on January 9, 2013.

Reacting to the CBN policy in a statement on Thursday, Kachikwu said it was clear the APC government had run out of options on how to save the country’s economy, insisting that the new policy was a hoax on Nigerians.

“The APC Government continues to wag the dog and unfortunately, most Nigerians fail to realise they are being scammed.

“The Nigerian economy has collapsed and instead of admitting that they have ran out of solutions, they continue to deceive the gullible public.

“I have always maintained that the redesign of the naira was a gimmick meant to cover up the collapse of the naira. They are deceiving Nigerians that it is about elections and most Nigerians are buying it but it is not true.

“Nigerians should study what happened in Lebanon, Greece, Zimbabwe and Venezuela and understand how failed governments restrict cash withdrawals to slow down the collapse of the economy. This is the same thing the APC government is doing,” he said.