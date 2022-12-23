Apologise For Not Verifying Okupe’s Character, You’re Not A Major Candidate – APC, PDP Bashes Peter Obi

Tinubu-Shettima and Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council’s (PCC) spokespersons have attacked the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for asking older flagbearers to retire and drop out of the 2023 presidential race.

Earlier at Obi’s presidential rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the former Anambra State governor stated that weak and aging presidential candidates should have no business running for an important office like the presidency.

According to the LP flagbearer, rescuing Nigeria from total collapse requires the physical energy of a vibrant candidate who can get the job done seamlessly.

Phrank Shaibu, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) PCC, reacted saying age does not represent capacity, adding that the LP candidate is 61 years, while speaking to The Punch.

READ ALSO:Money Laundering: Okupe’s N13m Fine Not Justice – Sowore

He added, “He should use this period to apologise to his followers and Nigerians for not ‘verifying’ the character of his campaign DG or performing any form of due diligence before appointing the same person to market his credentials as well as his anti-corruption stance.”

Equally, the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) PCC, Festus Keyamo, also slammed the former Anambra State governor.

Keyamo, who is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, asked Peter Obi to step down for presidential candidate younger than himself.

Keyamo said, “He is already pandering to sentiments. That is a statement that indicates he has completely run out of ideas. He is not the youngest. We still have presidential candidates in their 40s. I can give you the names of some. Obi should be the one stepping down for them.

“His statement is a very unfortunate one. In fact, who told him he is one of the major party candidates? This is a man who is coming on the ballot for the first time. How does he know he is a major candidate? He is probably listening to the noise around him. I cannot wait for the 2023 election to come on time. They will then understand what it means to run an election, not this noise all over the place.

“As I normally say, when jungle matures, they will understand.”