Asake Concert Stampede: Brixton Academy Ordered To Remain Closed For One Month

Brixton Academy has been ordered to stay closed for a month after two people including a fan died when they were crushed at Nigerian singer, Asake’s concert.

On December 15, several ticketless attendees attempted to rush into the venue in southwest London, forcing the cancellation of the event.

A Nigerian Mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, and 23-year-old security guard Gaby Hutchinson, died from injuries caused by the crush.

A short review of the venue’s license was requested by the Met Police, according to Mail Online, and councilors met today to examine the request.

The Academy has been shut since the incident and was today ordered to remain so until January 16, when councillors will meet again to discuss its future.

Brixton Academy is one of London’s most iconic music venues and was founded in 1929.

Lambeth Council said: ‘We are shocked and saddened by the devastating incident in Brixton on Thursday night, and are working to support our communities in the wake of this tragedy.

‘The council is also fully playing its role in the investigations that are now underway. We are determined that answers must be found as to why these awful events occurred.

‘The venue is currently closed and we are set to undertake an urgent, in-depth review of its licence, which covers the legal conditions it must meet to run, including its public safety arrangements.’