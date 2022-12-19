Atiku Meets Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders

Presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for the 2023 electionhas met with the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) on Monday.

The association is led by Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, the founder and president of Throneroom (Trust) Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

The PDP candidate also met with chiefs and elders of the Southern Elders/Leadership Council apart from the Christian leaders.

The former Vice-President also used the opportunity to celebrate with Apostle Kure who marked his birthday at the Throneroom having clocked 60.

Atiku is expected to hold a brief interactive session today with Union Leaders of the Kaduna State University (KASU), and students of the College of Education (COE) and College of Nursing (CON) at the Throneroom Kamazou Kaduna Tower, Kaduna.