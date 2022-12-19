Attacks On INEC Offices Shouldn’t Overwhelm Them, Security Operatives – Senator Musa

Sani Musa, the chairman senate committee on services, has tasked Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force on the need for a successful conduct of the 2023 general elections and that Nigerians will not accept any excuse for failed elections.

Musa disclosed this in an interview after his political group donated an office with Information Communications Technology equipment and 100 branded vehicles to the Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the party for the success of the 2023 general elections.

The senator said, “Both the International Communities and Nigerians are aware of the incessant attacks on some INEC offices and facilities but these should not overwhelm both INEC and all Security Agencies in the country from the success of the elections.

“INEC and the police and other Security Agencies should be more proactive especially in beefing up adequate security round all INEC offices and facilities across the country rather than giving excuses.

“Let the police go after and fish out not only the hoodlums behind these destructions but also their sponsors and then prosecute them immediately under the stipulated laws so as to serve as deterrent to others.”

He also called on politicians across all the registered Political Parties across the country to play the game according to the rules.

“Just as the umpires and Security Agencies have vital roles to play towards the success of the elections, so do we politicians and even the electorate also have roles to play towards the success.”

The senator said rather than empower thugs towards snatching ballot boxes, burning down INEC materials, maiming, shedding of innocent blood and destructing elections, they should be focused on empowering these youths so as to become relevant to the society before and even after the elections.