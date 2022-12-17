Bauchi APC Reverses Suspension Of Ex-Gov. Abubakar

The Bauchi State branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the overturn of the suspension of the immediate past Governor of the State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (SAN), from the party.

The party made the announcement in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Adamu Aliyu Jalah, on Friday in Bauchi, declaring the suspension null and void.

The statement read in part, “The purported decision as contained in the letter of suspension dated 14 December 2022 is hereby reversed and set aside by the State Working Committee of APC Bauchi for want of fair hearing and gross violation of disciplinary procedures under Article 21 of the APC Constitution 2022.”

READ ALSO: Bauchi Gov Warns Monarchs Against Involving In Politics

Abubakar was earlier suspended by the APC executives of the Makama Sarkin Baki Ward for endorsing the second term bid of the present PDP-led Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, during a dinner organized by the state government to honour him for attaining the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The statement further reads, “Take notice that Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (SAN) is still an active and valid member of the APC and shall continue to partake in all lawful activities of the party at all levels, until further notice.