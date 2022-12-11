“Be Wary Of Atiku’s Sugar-Coated Promises” – APC Advices Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, on Sunday, advised Nigerians not to believe the ‘sugar-coated’ promises of the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The development is coming barely 24 hours after Atiku pledged to duly grant the indigenes of Abuja all their entitlements and appointments when voted into power.

Atiku, who also promised to guarantee the aspirations of the Abuja people in a reviewed constitution, made the pledge at the PDP presidential rally held in Abuja on Saturday.But the APC presidential campaign council kicked against Atiku’s proposed development, warned that the opposition flag bearer is striving too hard to deceive the people with empty promises.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Director of Media and Publicity for the APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga mocked PDP saying that a party that should be eternally shameful about its appalling record in governance between 1999 and 2015 is busy attempting to rewrite history and embellish the ‘locust years’ as if it was a golden era in Nigeria’s history.

He said, “Of course, this is fake history at its worse. We are not fooled. Nigerians should also not be fooled by the boldfaced lies, being articulated by the candidate and his party.

“We need to warn Nigerians to be wary of the sugar-coated promises of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and his Peoples Democratic Party as they embark on their inordinate and desperate campaign to gain power at all cost.

“What is more shocking is Atiku’s audacity in standing up to ask for our votes despite what his boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote about him in his book, ‘My Watch’. Obasanjo wrote that it would have been an unpardonable mistake “and sin against God to foist him on Nigeria”. Obasanjo still believes so till tomorrow.

“Obasanjo still rues till today making Atiku his vice president in 1999, only to discover later, “his shadowy parentage, his propensity to corruption, his tendency to disloyalty, his inability to say and stick to the truth all the time, a propensity for poor judgment, his belief and reliance on marabouts, his lack of transparency, his trust in money to buy his way out on all issues and his readiness to sacrifice morality, integrity, propriety, truth and national interest for self and selfish interest.”