Boxer Dies From K.O Punch By Opponent At Ongoing National Sports Festival

Imo State boxer Chukwuemeka Igboanugo has died during a duel in the ring at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State.

The incident happened on Monday during his fight with Anambra’s Prince Gaby Amagor in the 86kg category.

Igboanugo received several blows to the chin and could not recover from it.

The Imo-born boxer was immediately attended to by medics when he could not get up following the knockout. He was also taken to a hospital.

A boxer from Lagos spoke with PUNCH on the incident, “It happened yesterday (Monday). I didn’t even know what was happening, we just saw that he didn’t get up.

“He was immediately taken out of the ring for medical treatment before being rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.”