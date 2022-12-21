Brazil To Pay Homage To Lionel Messi At Maracana Stadium

Despite many detractors and plenty who were backing France in the World Cup final, the outpouring of happiness for Argentina’s victory, not just from Argentines but all over the world, has been unprecedented.

The Albiceleste managed to crown the most dramatic run to the trophy with a victory on penalties over France, returning home to astounding scenes in Buenos Aires.

For many in Brazil, this will no doubt be a bitter pill to swallow. To the surprise of many though, even some Brazilians were backing Argentina.

Earlier in the tournament, Ronaldo Nazario admitted he would be happy to see Messi win the World Cup, while Pele also sent a message of congratulations to Argentina after their win.

Now it appears matters are going a bit further. As per Sport, the administrator of the Maracana hall of fame has sent an invitation to the Argentina Football Association asking Messi to join their hall of fame. The likes of Pele, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Garrincha are in their hall of fame and several have their footprints immortalised in clay.

This is an unusual acknowledgement from one of football’s fiercest rivalries. It is worth recalling that just last year Messi lifted the Copa America at the Maracana after a bad-tempered match with Brazil. These events would have seemed surreal last year.