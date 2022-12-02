Lagos Vehicle Owners To Recieve International Driver’s Permit

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it will commence the issuance of International Driver’s Permit from December 2022 to all vehicle owners in the state.

While receiving the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, who was on an official visit to the head office of the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), at Ojodu, Lagos, the State’s director, Akin-George Fashola, revealed that all stakeholders have been engaged and the issuance process has been finalised.

The VIS director explained that the issuance of international certificates for vehicles and international driver’s permits is in line with international requirements as specified in section 326 (U) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, (TSRL) 2018, some of which he said includes: class or description of vehicle and examination on the vehicle.

Fashola revealed that privately registered vehicles that are within five years from the date of manufacture shall be exempted from the mandatory computerised routine inspection carried out by the VIS as stated in schedule 1, section 326 (10) of the State’s TSRL, 2018, noting that pre-registration inspections (Auto Vin) would have recorded such vehicles for exemption and all that would be required from the owners of such vehicles is to get Exemption Certificate from the VIS.

He said the exclusion is one of the ways to prevent the Computerized Vehicles Inspection Centres across the state from being over-clogged with vehicles.

The director also revealed that the VIS has commenced clamping down on rickety commercial vehicles without proper documentation and safety standards as prescribed, in section 12 (2) of the State’s TSRL, 2018. He solicited the support of other law enforcement agencies in ensuring that Lagos roads are free of rickety vehicles.

Addressing the vehicle inspection officers, Toriola, admonished them to work in line with the mandate of the VIS by ensuring that all motor vehicles plying the roads across the state meet safety standards in line with International best practices.

He equally urged the directorate to intensify its advocacy and safety drive, especially during this yuletide season, calling on officers to come up with new initiatives that will improve their mode of operations.